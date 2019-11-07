VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County is doing its part in the statewide effort to educate parents about the potential dangers of vaping.

According to a Florida Department of Health survey, one in five high school students in Volusia County vape.

Kristen Mialki, health education program manager for the Florida Department of Health in Volusia County, is leading the discussion with parents about e-cigarettes and other devices which contain nicotine and other, possibly illegal substances.

“We don’t know ultimately the health impacts of these things, and we want them to know how help their kids and what to look for,” said Mialki.

Mialki's efforts include informing parents about what some of the devices look like and the potential dangers of vaping, as well as providing an opportunity for parents to ask questions.

Meanwhile, Dallas Davis, a manager at a vaping store in Daytona Beach, says they ID anyone who looks under 30 and have turned away teens trying to buy vaping items.

However, he does believe vaping can potentially be helpful to people who are of age.

“It can help you very much quitting smoking cigarettes," Davis explained. "But in my opinion if you don’t already smoke cigarettes or chew tobacco or have some form of nicotine already you shouldn’t introduce nicotine into your body for no reason."

According to the website Tobacco Free Florida, in 2018 about 25 percent of Florida high school students said they were currently vaping, a 58 percent increase compared to 2017.

In comparison, only about 4 percent of adults in Florida say they’re using e-cigarettes.