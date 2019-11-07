ORMOND BY THE SEA, Fla. – A construction worker died Thursday after falling 10 stories from the roof of a condominium in Ormond-by-the-Sea, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Construction worker dies after fall at condo in Ormond-by-the-Sea

The fall happened at the Aquarius Oceanfront Condo off Ocean Shore Boulevard.

The construction worker was working on storm shutters outside the 8th floor of the condominium when he fell, according to deputies.

Deputies say it appears the man was wearing a harness that was attached to something at the top of the building.

