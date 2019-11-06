There will be some big decisions being made in the town of Clay tonight.

The town board is deciding on a zone change for the proposed distribution center which would be built where the Liverpool Country Club now stands. Right now that land isn't zoned for industrial use.

The vote tonight could clear that hurdle, and allow developers to move forward with the project.

The board is also considering an application for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant. It would be located at 4000 State Route 31, which is the plaza with Raymour and Flannigan Furniture and Longhorn Steakhouse.

It would be the second Chick-Fil-A in the area after the success of the one in Cicero.