DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A 36-year-old Palm Coast woman is facing felony child neglect charges after first responders found an infant trapped in her vehicle without supervision.

Witness heard baby crying in locked vehicle in Daytona Beach parking lot

Authorities called, first responders free child from hot vehicle

Jessica Marie Zaccaro arrested, charged with child neglect

Authorities said a woman parking her vehicle Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Twin Lakes Medical Center on LPGA Boulevard heard a baby crying. When the woman walked closer to SUV, she saw a child less than a year old strapped in a car seat.

The woman immediately tried to open a car door, all of which were locked. She then called 911.

The woman told detectives when they arrived that the baby was crying and the vehicle did not have the engine running or the windows down. The outside temperature at the time was around 80 degrees.

According to Daytona Beach police, first responders opened the vehicle and removed the child.

The baby’s vitals were checked out and found to be OK. She did have a soiled diaper, some dehydration and was sweaty and clammy to the touch, according to police.

Police said Jessica Marie Zaccaro showed up soon after paramedics arrived and claimed she didn’t know the child was in the vehicle at the time. She requested a lawyer soon after she was placed into custody and her Miranda rights were read.

The Department of Children and Families has been notified of the incident.

The child was released to the custody of family members. Police did not disclose the woman’s relationship to the child.