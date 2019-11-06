KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Health officials are urging certain patrons of a Kissimmee Denny's restaurant to get vaccinated after two workers recently tested positive for hepatitis A .

2 employees of Kissimmee Denny's test positive for hepatitis A

Those who dined there in certain time frame urged to get vaccinated

Get free or low-cost vaccinations at Osceola Health Department

The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County says the employees of the Denny's at 2051 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway may have been infectious.

Anyone who ate or drank at the restaurant between October 24 through November 1 is urged to get a hepatitis A vaccination, officials say.

Those who dined there between October 14 and October 23 should keep an eye out for signs and symptoms of virus infection, which include abdominal discomfort, nausea, vomiting, dark urine, fever, diarrhea, pale white stools, or yellow skin and eyes. Most people recover from infection, but certain populations are more vulnerable.

So far, state health officials haven't identified a case of hepatitis A transmission from a food service worker to a customer.

Osceola County residents can get a hepatitis A vaccine for free or at low cost weekdays from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Health Department, 1875 Fortune Road, Kissimmee, 34744.

If you have questions about exposure to hepatitis A at the Denny's you can call 407-343-2155 to reach the Osceola Health Department epidemiology staff.