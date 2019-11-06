ORLANDO, Fla. — Four endangered Florida panthers have been found dead in the past week, state wildlife officials say, bringing the total number of the cats that have died this year to more than two dozen.

Remains of 4 Florida panthers found in span of a single week

3 sets of remains found 3 days in a row; 2 had been hit by vehicles

FWC continues to investigate disorder affecting panthers, bobcats

The population of adult Florida panthers is thought to be between 120 and 230. The animal is listed under the Endangered Species List and state and federally protected.

The remains of a 8- to 10-week-old female panther that was struck by a vehicle was found Wednesday on State Road 29 in Collier County, according to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission data .

Each day from October 31 to November 2, the remains of three other cats were found: a 3.5-year-old male on S.R. 29 in Hendry County that had been struck by a vehicle; a 4- to 5-month-old female found in a Hendry County orange grove whose cause of death hasn't been determined; and an adult male of undetermined age on Highway 710 in Martin County that had been struck by a vehicle.

Meanwhile, wildlife biologists are investigating a neurological disorder afflicting some bobcats and Florida panthers that causes rear-leg weakness and difficulty walking. At least one panther and one bobcat were confirmed via necropsy to have had some neurological damage, FWC says. Trail cameras have captured footage that shows at least nine panthers (mostly kittens) and four adult bobcats displaying signs consistent with the condition.

In October, FWC euthanized a captured Florida panther whose health was deteriorating. Results of that cat's necropsy are pending, and its kittens are being monitored.

Biologists are testing for possible toxins, including rat pesticide, as well as infectious diseases and nutritional deficiencies.