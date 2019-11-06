LAKELAND, Fla. — A former rock band drummer is getting ready to open a food hall on Lake Mirror in downtown Lakeland.

The Joinery may open by end of year

Will feature vendors, bar, beer brewing

More Polk County headlines

It will be called "The Joinery."

The Joinery will feature seven food vendors, a specialty shop, a bar and beer brewing. The building is the former home of a craft brewery restaurant.

Jonathan Bucklew is from Lakeland and toured the world with the rock band Copeland. He said he and his wife Sarah developed a real appreciation for other cultures including their food and restaurants.

"As our traveling kind of wound down we sort of shifted our perspective a little bit and decided to cultivate that in our own hometown," said Bucklew. "And we thought what a great opportunity to do that on Lake Mirror in downtown."

The Joinery has a modern industrial vibe with concrete floors, open spaces for seating and a high, open raftered ceiling.

It also features several used shipping containers to house some of the restaurants.

"And it was a challenge," Bucklew said. "This was one of the unforeseen challenges of what it was going to be to work with these big steel containers. But now that they are in I wouldn't trade it. I think they are pretty cool."

Bucklew hopes for a soft opening for The Joinery by the end of the year.