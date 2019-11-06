LAKELAND, Fla. — A former rock band drummer is getting ready to open a food hall on Lake Mirror in downtown Lakeland.
- The Joinery may open by end of year
- Will feature vendors, bar, beer brewing
It will be called "The Joinery."
The Joinery will feature seven food vendors, a specialty shop, a bar and beer brewing. The building is the former home of a craft brewery restaurant.
Jonathan Bucklew is from Lakeland and toured the world with the rock band Copeland. He said he and his wife Sarah developed a real appreciation for other cultures including their food and restaurants.
"As our traveling kind of wound down we sort of shifted our perspective a little bit and decided to cultivate that in our own hometown," said Bucklew. "And we thought what a great opportunity to do that on Lake Mirror in downtown."
The Joinery has a modern industrial vibe with concrete floors, open spaces for seating and a high, open raftered ceiling.
It also features several used shipping containers to house some of the restaurants.
"And it was a challenge," Bucklew said. "This was one of the unforeseen challenges of what it was going to be to work with these big steel containers. But now that they are in I wouldn't trade it. I think they are pretty cool."
Bucklew hopes for a soft opening for The Joinery by the end of the year.