NATIONWIDE – Coca-Cola has released two new flavors this holiday season: Coca-Cola Cinnamon and Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry, the company has announced.

Coca-Cola Cinnamon is just what the name suggests: Coca-Cola blended with cinnamon. Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry features the lemon-line taste of Sprite infused with a warm spice blend and cranberry.

"We wanted to give consumers who love and enjoy Coke during the holidays a new and exciting way to get in the holiday spirit with a flavor that complements the season," said Oana Vlad, brand director, Coca-Cola, in a statement.

