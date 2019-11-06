ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A bill making animal cruelty a federal offense has cleared the Senate and is now in the hands of President Donald Trump.

PACT Act has cleared Senate, heads to president

Bill was introduced by 2 Florida lawmakers

The "PACT" act - which stands for "preventing animal cruelty and torture" - passed with unanimous, bipartisan support in the Senate.

The bill was introduced by two Florida lawmakers - Reps. Vern Buchanan and Ted Deutch.

The bill would allow for some exceptions for hunting.

Offenders would face felony charges, with fines and up to seven years in prison.