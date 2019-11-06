CIBOLO, Texas -- Representatives from AW Texas, alongside Gov. Greg Abbott, City of Cibolo elected officials, and partners, officially broke ground on the AW Texas 159-acre automatic transmission plant in Cibolo on Monday.

Leading manufacturer of transmissions

High-tech plant worth $400 million

Would generate 900 jobs in 5 years

AW Texas is part of Aisin AW Co., Ltd., and a leading manufacturer of transmissions around the world. The plant, worth $400 million, will bring approximately 900 new jobs to the area over the next five years.

“This new manufacturing plant will be transformative for the county and the region. AW Texas has made an exciting capital investment that will make a significant and positive impact on our economy for years to come,” said Guadalupe County Judge Kyle Kutscher.

READ MORE | Navistar to Build Facility in San Antonio, Will Bring 600 Jobs

Production of automatic transmissions at the plant is scheduled to begin September 2021, enhancing the state’s already strong reputation as a leader in manufacturing.

Manufacturing has an estimated $40 billion economic impact on the region and automotive manufacturing employs nearly 43,000 people across Texas.

The tremendous growth in the industry will continue to have a positive impact on regional and state-wide economies, bringing high-tech jobs to the area and elevating workforce skills.

READ MORE | Toyota Investing $391 Million Into San Antonio Assembly Plant

"The Lone Star State continues to build on its reputation as a manufacturing powerhouse thanks to investments from innovative companies like Toyota and Aisin AW," said Abbott. "Their combined new investment of nearly $800 million in the San Antonio area is a testament to Texas' unrivaled workforce.”