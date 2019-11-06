ORLANDO, Fla. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old Florida girl.

Taylor Rose Williams, 5, last seen on Ivy Street in Jacksonville

Missing Child Alert issued earlier was changed to Amber Alert

That means investigators think endangered child was abducted

Taylor Rose Williams was last seen near the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Wednesday.

Taylor is described as about 3 feet tall and 50 pounds. She was wearing purple and pink short-sleeved pajamas.

The Amber Alert was issued after Jacksonville Sheriff's deputies were advised that Taylor was last seen in her home around midnight. By the morning, Taylor was not in her room, and the back door of the home was unlocked, the Sheriff's Office said.

Earlier Wednesday, the FDLE had issued a Missing Child Alert for Taylor. It was changed to an Amber Alert just after 11 a.m.

In both types of alerts, investigators have concluded that the child's life is in danger. The FDLE says a Missing Child Alert "may evolve into an Amber Alert" investigators think the child was also abducted. Amber Alerts are not used for runaway or family-abduction cases, FDLE says, unless the child's life is in immediate danger.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to contact the FDLE's Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse at 1-888-356-4774, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, or 911.