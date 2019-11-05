THE VILLAGES, Fla. — For 61 years, JoAnn McManamy has been watching contestants on the "The Price is Right."

Villages resident fulfills lifelong dream to compete on "Price is Right"

JoAnn McManamy has watched the iconic game show since 1959

72-year-old wants to be on the show again when she turns 83

But on Tuesday, McManamy watched herself.

With a family room full of friends, the longtime " Price is Right " fan checked off one more bucket list item. The Villages resident started watching the show with her grandmother in 1959.

This is the fourth year in a row that McManamy, 72, has flown to Los Angeles to try to appear on the show.

“Being a home-ec(onomics) teacher for the first 10 years of my career. I taught consumerism, I taught all of these courses. I'm up on my prices. I just knew I had to get to contestants row and I'd be fine."

McManamy ended up winning two designer bags and a trip for two — her and her daughter — to Switzerland. She said show rules won't allow her to be a contestant again for 10 years, but she plans to be on the show when she turns 83.

Now, McManamy says her bucket list has only one more item.

"I want to sing backup with Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones," she said.