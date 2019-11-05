SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has a new way to find your loved one if they wander off.
It involves capturing and saving their scent and officials say the pilot program is for those with Alzheimer’s, dementia or autism.
Here’s what you should know about the program:
- The new program is called “Bringing the lost home.”
- Sheriff’s officials will come out to take a swab of a loved one with a cognitive disorder, which might cause them to get lost or wander away, and then seal the swab in a container.
- This gives officials a way to preserve the scent if they ever need to track your loved one down with the K-9 unit.
- If any Seminole County families are interested, you can contact the sheriff’s office.
- Once officials verify the family members meets the criteria, the sheriff’s office will deliver the kit and take the sample.