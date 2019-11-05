ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets will undergoing a "dramatic" transformation.

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets to undergo makeover

Changes include reimagined food hall, improved wi-fi

The project is expected to be completed by end of 2020

The shopping complex near Disney World will get several upgrades, including a reimagined food hall with bar-height seating, banquettes and communal-style tables; enhanced common areas with seating, center-wide wi-fi connectivity and charging areas; and an upgraded, enclosed stairwell and bridge connecting the parking deck to the shopping center.

The entryways at the outlets will also be upgraded to "improve shopping center ease of access."

New signs will be added to help customers better navigate the shopping center.

Other renovations include an expanded play area with shade structures, upgraded landscaping and enhanced lighting throughout the property.

"These enhancements are designed with our retailers and shoppers in mind, and we look forward to sharing this new and refined shopping experience with the community," area general manager Don Dooley said in a statement.

Orlando Vineland Premium Outlets will remain open during the renovations.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2020.