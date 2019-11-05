BUNNELL, Fla. — The City of Bunnell is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice after officials earlier this year shut down the Sheltering Tree, the city’s only cold weather shelter.

Here are five things to know about the investigation:

1) Sheltering Tree Shut Down

The Sheltering Tree is a cold-weather shelter run out of the United Methodist Church in Bunnell. It was shut down on May 31 after city commissioners decided to deny the group’s special exception permit to open when the temperature dips below 40 degrees. That essentially shut them down after 11 years of service.

2) Department of Justice Investigation

Ever since May, John Le Tellier, technical advisor for the Sheltering Tree, has been deep in researching laws. He took his findings to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On October 22nd, the DOJ sent a letter to the City of Bunnell , launching an investigation into the city. The letter stated, “Our investigation will focus on how the city’s zoning laws treat religious land use."

The DOJ also asked that the shelter be allowed to open while this investigation is ongoing.

3) DOJ Requests

For the investigation, the DOJ requested many documents and records from the city. The letter stated they needed to be delivered within 21 days.

However, the city asked for an extension and now has until November 22 to provide the records.

4) Bunnell's Response

Wade Vose, the attorney for the city of Bunnell, responded to the DOJ, saying they will fully cooperate with the investigation . However, he argued against the shelter's religious land use, claiming the shelter is run by a secular nonprofit and not by the church.

5) Hope for the Sheltering Tree

Board members with the Sheltering Tree are hopeful that they will once again help the needy escape the cold this winter, thanks to this investigation.

"We were concerned about the cold weather coming in and people dying in the street, because we weren’t allowed to open. We are the only facility in all of Flagler County that actually opens our doors to these homeless people," John Le Tellier said.

Bunnell city commissioners met Monday night to discuss the investigation and steps to take moving forward.