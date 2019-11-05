ORLANDO, Fla. — A new year is upon us. So if you're looking for a place to ring in 2019, we've compiled a list of events in and around the Orlando area.

DOWNTOWN ORLANDO

New Year's Eve Block Party at Wall St. Plaza

Party at Wall Street's eight entertainment venues. The festivities include dance parties and and a lightshow. Event starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25 online, $30 at the door.

New Year's Eve at The Abbey – 100 South Eola Drive

Ring in 2019 with food, drinks and entertainment. The event is from 9:30 p.m. – 2 a.m. Tickets range from $20 to $1,000. Must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Church St. Bars NYE Block Party

Countdown to 2019 at the Church Street bars. The event includes live entertainment and the Orange Ball drop. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available online. (not updated)



New Year's Eve Dashiki Dance Party

Three Masks Art Gallery and Event Center in Parramore on 1023 W. Colonial Drive. Come dance the night away to Afrobeat music and enjoy a champagne toast at midnight. Entry $25. $5 off if you wear your African Attire. Join us as we ring in 2019 in festive African Style. (not updated)

TOURIST DISTRICT

B.B. King's Blues Club - Pointe Orlando (not updated)

The restaurant will host a NYE event filled with live entertainment. Tickets range from $20-$75.

Howl at the Moon – International Drive

Say goodbye to 2019 at this live music bar. Tickets are available and include complimentary champagne toast and party favors.

THEME PARKS AND ATTRACTIONS

New Year's Eve at Disney World

Magic Kingdom: Enjoy DJ dance parties in Frontierland and Tomorrowland, and the Fantasy in the Sky fireworks display. The event will take place December 30 and 31.

Epcot: Enjoy activities around the World Showcase, including live music and a fireworks show. Celebrate as the clock strikes midnight in each country's pavilion.

Disney's Hollywood Studios: Countdown to midnight with a fireworks spectacular.

Disney's Animal Kingdom: Enjoy festive food and music from a DJ as the park stays open until midnight.

Disney Springs: The entertainment and shopping district will have live musicians, DJ dance parties and more. The Edison is hosting its Second Year Anniversary gala, featuring burlesqe dancers, live band, aerialists, and more. Tickets are $150 per person and include hors d'oeuvres, food stations, beer, wine, spirits, coffee, desserts, celebratory midnight toast. Click here to purchase tickets.

New Year's Eve in Universal Studios Florida

Universal Studios Florida's NYE celebration will include party zones at Music Plaza Stage and Central Park, live DJs, character appearances, party favors and a pyrotechnics display. Celebrations at Music Plaza Stage begin at 6:15 p.m., while Central Park kicks things off at 8:30 p.m. The event is included with theme park admission.

EVE at Universal CityWalk

Guests 21 and up can enjoy signature drinks, gourmet cuisine and live music at Universal CityWalk's six clubs. The event takes place from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

New Year's Eve at SeaWorld

Celebrate NYE at SeaWorld with festive entertainment throughout the park, a musical celebration and a fireworks display.

Margaritaville Resort Orlando

The Compass Ballroom will be host to Bonkerz Comedy & Cocktails show starring Rauce Padgett from Real Radio 104.1 and Carmen Vallone from HBO, CBS, & Last Comic Standing. DJ Kix, dancing, complimentary buffet, dessert stations, balloon drop, party favors, champagne toast and more. Tickets are $30 per person. Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

