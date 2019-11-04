NATIONWIDE – The Popeyes chicken sandwich has returned and people losing it.

Popeyes brings back its chicken sandwich

On Sunday, the popular item was back on the menu.

"Ya'll…it's back," Popeyes tweeted Sunday.

People were so excited that they flocked to Popeyes restaurants for a chance to get the sandwich. Many drive-thru lines stretched out into the streets Sunday, causing traffic jams.

Some people waited in line for hours just for the sandwich.

Popeyes first launched the chicken in August and response was so overwhelming that restaurants ran out of chicken within days. And now, two months later, it's back.

It's fitting Popeyes brought back its chicken sandwich on a Sunday, which is the day its rival Chick-fil-A is closed.