ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The brother-in-law of Nicole Montalvo, who deputies are now calling a person of interest in her slaying, has been arrested in Georgia by U.S. marshals on a child-porn charge.

Nicholas Rivera, 28, was taken into custody Friday in Newman, Georgia, on a warrant charging him with eight counts of possession of child pornography, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

In the same news release, the Sheriff's Office described him as a person of interest in her murder, and it said evidence for Rivera's arrest was found by detectives as they investigated Montalvo's disappearance.

Rivera is Christopher Otero-Rivera's brother and Angel Luis Rivera's son. Both are charged with first-degree murder in Montalvo's death. Her remains were found at a St. Cloud home days after she was reported missing last month. She'd gone to the home to drop off her young son and wasn't seen again.

Sheriff Russ Gibson last week said there would be more arrests beyond the first two and during a news conference urged people involved to turn themselves in.

“There are others out there, and they know who I am talking to,” Gibson said. “We know who you are. We’re about to show up at your doorstep, too.”

Nicholas Rivera on Monday was being extradited back to Osceola County, the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone with any information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (407) 348-2222.