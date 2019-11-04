There is a new restaurant on the east side that’s now open for business.

Manna @ Northland celebrated its grand opening inside the Northland Workforce Training Center Monday.

The new operator is the Manna Culinary Group, a team of culinary professionals that are based right here in Western New York.

The restaurant replaces Gigi's, which previously failed in the spot.

Manna's owners said unlike their predecessors, they intend to be here for a long time.

"We're not going nowhere,” said Dale Holt, chef and chief director of operations for Manna @ Northland. We're gonna be here because we're going to have an impact with good food, good atmosphere, great gospel and jazz music on Sundays."

In all, 22 new employees have been hired as part of the restaurant opening.