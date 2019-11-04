FLORIDA — Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new initiative Monday morning to make health care prices in Florida more transparent.

The state has launched a new website called Florida Health Price Finder which shows you the price of medical procedures in the state.

Prices are broken down by state average, national average, and county average.

DeSantis said the new site will make it easier for Floridians to see how much they will pay before walking in for medical work.

"Find average prices at the facility level for the most common non-emergency health care services. We think this is a powerful tool that can be used as we look to innivate health care and we look to save costs," he said.

Here is a link to the new site.