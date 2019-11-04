TAMPA, Fla. — The family of a 10-year-old boy is suing Urban Air Adventure Park in Lakeland after the child fell from a zipline attraction called the "Sky Rider."

The lawsuit alleges that Urban Air employees didn't strap the boy in properly and check his harness before the start of the ride.

The boy was riding the "Sky Rider" on September 1. The lawsuit says the boy's harness gave way and that he fell more than 20 feet, landing on a cement floor.

He was airlifted to a hospital and is suffering from head and body injuries.

The suit alleges three employees who were supposedly trained on safety procedures didn't take the necessary steps to protect him.

"We believe that it was the employees who failed," said attorney Steven Capriati. "They failed to secure the harness. They failed to secure the harness to him. They failed to buckle his straps."

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigated the incident.

The inspector did not find any problems with the equipment and concluded the incident was a result of "operator error."

The agency also noted that Urban Air didn't have a history of problems with equipment during prior inspections.

But attorneys for the boy and his family say they'd still like to see more safety measures put in place.

Urban Air released a statement saying it takes "matters of this nature very seriously" and that "safety is at the heart of everything we do."

The company also says the employees involved are no longer working there.

Earlier this year, a lawsuit was filed against an Urban Air adventure in Texas after a man was allegedly hit by a piece of equipment from the ceiling. Last year, an Urban Air in Tennessee was sued after a child was injured on a rope course.