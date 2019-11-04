ORLANDO, Fla.—With only a few days left until Election Day, candidates in the race for Orlando mayor made their final push at the polls on the last day of early voting.

Orlando mayoral candidates make one more push as early voting ends

Mayor Buddy Dyer faces challenges from Aretha Simons and Samuel Ings

Election Day is Tuesday, November 5

Spectrum News 13 found many supporters out waving signs across from the Supervisor of Elections office today ahead of one of the biggest races to impact the City Beautiful.

"The local government probably does have more impact on our daily lives here than federal or state government so this is an important election to cast your ballot in," Mayor Buddy Dyer said.

Dyer was out at polls Sunday getting in face time with last minute voters, because come Tuesday he’ll have competition on the ballot. He faces challenges from opponents Aretha Simons and current City Commissioner Samuel Ings.

Both challengers continue to promote their campaigns as they each vie for the position of Mayor.

"I am an inclusive man, and I will be an inclusive man for the city of Orlando. It is all about inclusion, where everyone has a seat at the table," Ings said.

"We've solved a lot of economic and social issues in this city and we save lives. So I think this election is important because you have someone here who wants to build people up in this city and save lives and improve this city," Simons said.

Even with early voting closing mid-afternoon Sunday, that didn’t stop all three from heading back out on the campaign trail, planning to knock on doors to get more last-minute, undecided voters.

"We've had a lot of turn out and a lot of interest in vote by mail but I think there will be even more people that vote on Election Day than either of those," Dyer said.

It's still a waiting game though for each candidate. To win the general election one candidate will need 50 percent plus one of the vote. If not we’ll see a run off in early December between the top two vote-getters.

For those who haven’t yet cast their vote, polls will be open on Election Day this Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.