ORLANDO, Fla. – The Ballroom at Church Street in downtown Orlando has officially closed its doors.

The Ballroom at Church Street closes

The venue hosted its final wedding on Sunday

Developer Lincoln Property Company bought the the property

The popular wedding and event venue hosted its last wedding Sunday.

Natalie Diresta was the final bride to walk down the aisle at the venue.

"I feel really lucky because I know a lot of people won't get to have their weddings here anymore," Diresta said. "But I also feel really sad that it's going to be the last wedding."

In May, the property was sold to developer Lincoln Property Company, which plans to use the space for its Church Street Plaza project.

Dozens of brides-to-be were notified earlier this year and were forced to make other arrangements.