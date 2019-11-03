ORLANDO, Fla. — A second cold front has moved through the region and this will make for pleasant conditions stepping outside on your Sunday.

Temperatures will start out a bit cooler today compared to Saturday and with the winds being predominantly out of the north, high temperatures will only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. This is close to average for this time of the year. The clouds will slowly break up throughout the day bringing a mix of sun and clouds for this afternoon.

If you’re thinking about the beaches today, unfortunately the rip current risk is dangerously high. It is best to use extreme caution and to just stay out of the water.

Winds behind today’s front will stay strong out of the north along the coast. This will make for poor to hazardous boating conditions. There is a small craft advisory for today. Seas will be running at 4 to 6 feet with choppy waters.

Tonight, skies will stay dry with a few clouds. Temperatures will not be as cool stepping outside for the Monday morning drive back into work and school. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s for most neighborhoods with a few spots in Marion County potentially feeling the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The humidity will make a quick comeback starting on Monday afternoon. This will bring back the chance for a few showers to start the week. It will also be warmer and more humid for the start of the week. Highs will return to the mid-80s.

There will be a higher likelihood you may need the rain gear on Tuesday. The coverage of rain will go from 30 percent on Monday to 40 percent for Tuesday. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the middle to upper 80s after starting out in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A stronger cold front may move in on Friday. This front could bring more widespread rain and the chance for storms to close out the week followed by cooler temperatures.

Temperatures ahead of this next front will stay in the middle to upper 80s for most of the week with morning temperatures in the upper 60 and lower 70s.

Once the front passes the region by next weekend, temperatures return to the middle to upper 70s for highs with overnight lows in the lower 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No new development is expected in the tropics over the next 5 to 7 days. Hurricane season wraps up at the end of November. The next name on the list is Sebastian.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location