CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — There’s a bit of controversy in Citrus County involving a digital subscriptions for the New York Times in county libraries. It’s something that officials with the libraries requested.

There are still physical copies of the New York Times available at libraries in Citrus County. But this latest issue involves whether or not the county should pay for a digital subscription for library card holders.

This issue was brought to light by our partners at the Citrus County Chronicle after it was discussed during the October 24 commission meeting.

When the item was brought up during the meeting Commissioner Ron Kitchen asked, “Do we really need to subscribe to the New York Times?”

Commissioner Scott Carnahan responded, “I actually was going say that. I’m going to be a no for this. Fake News! Ok. I agree with President Trump. I will not be voting for this I don’t want the New York Times in this county.”

“Why the heck would we spend money on something like that,” Commissioner Jimmie Smith said.

The board decided to drop the issue during this meeting. However, the conversation stirred up a bit of controversy online.

In an email Sunday, chairman Jeff Kinnard said, “the county libraries currently offer several newspapers, New York Times included, in print format, and will continue to do so.”

He continued, “It’s important to note that we haven’t taken anything away, we simply haven’t expanded the county government's obligation, as it relates to providing access to news media.”

He also stressed no vote was taken on this issue.

Commissioner Brian Coleman told Spectrum Bay News 9 over the phone he wanted to re-address the topic at another meeting to make a decision based on the total factual information that he says should have been looked at regarding the digital subscription.

This issue is expected to be discussed during a meeting on November 19.​