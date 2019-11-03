LAKELAND, Fla. -- A Lakeland writer’s book is on its way to becoming a movie.

Rachel Meinke, 24, is the author of the book, "Along for the Ride," which has been read more than 26.4 million times on the digital platform, Wattpad.

Meinke's user name on the platform is "knightsrachel," inspired by her beloved University of Central Florida Knights, her alma mater.

Meinke, who currently works as a claims adjuster at Geico, said Wattpad Studios connected her to Picturestart, which in January, acquired the film and television rights to her book.

She said the company, owned by former Lionsgate chief Erik Feig, plans to transform her book into a movie. It caught her by surprise when she got the news.

"I was sitting in a Chick-fil-A. I didn’t expect it at all," Meinke said.

Wattpad will oversee the publishing of her book. Meinke said she’s grateful for everything finally falling into place. She put the book on Wattpad in 2012.

"It definitely came out of order as you’d usually expect a publication deal and then a movie. Mine came very opposite…but I am so excited," Meinke said.

The book is about an up and coming soccer player named Katelyn Jackson who has to give up her own dreams to follow her pop singer brother on tour. Jackson is quite upset about it until she learns the tour involves her favorite band.

Meinke believes her book has been well-received online because it’s a concept that hasn’t been talked about.

"Usually stories follow a pop star or high-profile relationship. It’s never the other side of the supporting cast," Meinke said.

Her soccer career at McKeel Academy of Technology was inspiration for some of the book, along with growing up with a little brother. She said she wrote it after school, while waiting for soccer practice. A friend told her about Wattpad and she was hooked. She has since uploaded 30 books to the app.

The book is set to be released in August 2020. The script for the film is still being developed. After that, it will go into production. No release date has been set.

Her parents said they couldn’t be more proud.

"It’s unbelievable. You know you always believe your kids are going to do something great. Maybe do something better than you ever did. Then when they finally do and it comes out like this, you’re just extremely happy," Phil Meinke said.

Her advice to other writers: write what you love.

"I know a lot of people try and write something because it’s popular at the time. But I think people want to read something when they know, they can tell through your voice that you love what you’re writing," she said.