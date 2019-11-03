VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Edgewater Animal Shelter is now holding adoptions for several animals rescued from a house on Royal Palm Drive.

Animals rescued from home now up for adoption

Hundreds of animal found in poor living conditions

Some animals have been medically-cleared and need a new home

Nearly 250 animals were removed from the home last month. The conditions inside the home were described as "deplorable" with both live and dead animals found throughout the home.

Three people were arrested and charged with animal cruelty.

Since being rescued, the animals—which range from dogs and cats to birds and rabbits—have been receiving around-the-clock care at the shelter. And now, some of them have been medically-cleared to be put up for adoption.

The shelter has been posting updates on its Facebook page about which animals are available.

Some of the animals, including two guinea pigs, have already found new homes.