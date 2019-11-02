VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is being charged with child neglect after Volusia County deputies say she overdosed on heroin in her minivan along Interstate 4 with three children in the vehicle.

It happened near mile marker 114 on I-4 eastbound Thursday around 7 p.m.

According to authorities, the woman's 12-year-old girl called 911 to report the incident. Volusia deputies said a 7-year-old and 1-year-old also were in the van.

Officials said after 28-year-old Tiffany Smith received a dose of Narcan from paramedics, she told deputies she was on her way to South Carolina with the children when she started to experience back pain.

She said she stopped to take some heroin for the pain.

The children were not injured and were placed in the custody of their grandmother.

Two dogs in the minivan were turned over to Volusia County Animal Control officers.

Smith was admitted to AdventHealth Fish Memorial hospital in Orange City, where she was in stable condition. She was not immediately booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail pending treatment at the hospital.