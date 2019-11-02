ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando International Airport has seen a dramatic increase in the amount of guns confiscated at security checkpoints in the last several years, according to Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

On Thursday, Tania Gonzalez, 30, was allegedly found with a loaded gun in her carry-on luggage. She told authorities she forgot to take it out.

Victor Cabaza, who worked as a U.S. Air Marshal for 13 years, says he's seen it repeatedly.

“They’re trying to go on vacation, they’re going on their honeymoon, they’re trying to take their children to Disney world, or whatever. so that’s the last thing on their mind. They’re just trying to get to their plane and make their flight on time,” Cabaza said.

Cabaza said even if it happened innocently, Gonzalez could’ve endangered someone at the airport or on the plane.

“If you’re not watching your bag, someone else can come upon it. Now there is a live weapon on an airplane. They can utilize it,” Cabaza explained.

According to TSA, it’s happening more and more at MCO. From 2015 to 2016 the number of guns found at MCO jumped from 49 to 86. Then in 2018, TSA confiscated 123 guns.

In October of this year alone, TSA has stopped 10 guns at MCO -- and they’ve already taken 76 guns this year.

"The escalation is not only troubling, but (it's) dangerous, as most of the guns have been loaded," said TSA spokesperson Sari Koshetz.

Victor Cabaza, who worked as a U.S. Air Marshal for 13 years, said one reason behind the troubling trend could be an increase in people flying.

“It’s just so much easier to travel now, there’s so many airlines, lower fee airlines that are out there, websites that give bigger deals to the traveling public. The economy is doing better so more people are able to afford traveling more,” Cabaza said.

But he said no matter what the reason, even if it was done innocently, having a gun in your luggage is not a good way to start or end a trip.

“It’s just going to get them in jail or worse -- I believe the TSA fine is over $13,000 for first incident,” Cabaza said.

TSA is urging people to leave their guns home.

MCO saw more people with guns trying to get through security than Miami International Airport. But Cabaza said Orlando sees a lot more flights than Miami, since they compete with Fort Lauderdale’s airport.