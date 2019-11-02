CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police charged a 24-year-old woman with first-degree murder after she reportedly confessed to committing the crime earlier this year.

According to investigators, on May 24, Victoria Jackson told 911 dispatchers she found her 10-month-old son, Malachi, unresponsive in his crib. Police and fire rescue responded to her location and transported Malachi to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death, however, remained undetermined as detectives investigated Jackson's story.

This week they learned that Jackson told a friend she'd placed a pillow over her son's face and smothered him.

Jackson was brought to police headquarters and questioned, during which time she confessed to the crime. She was then booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Spectrum Bay News 9 searched Jackson's public Facebook page Saturday and found out she created a GoFundMe after her son's death to raise money for a memorial service. The page is no longer active but more than $4,000 were raised.

Victoria Jackson (Courtesy: Pinellas County Jail)