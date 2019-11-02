ORLANDO, Fla. — Finally, cooler air has returned to Central Florida after experiencing the warmest October on record for Orlando and Daytona Beach.

Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s today. Clouds will linger today with a slight chance for a few showers. A second cold front will work into the region overnight tonight and this could spark an isolated shower.

Most areas will get through the weekend dry. This next front will drop temperatures in the low to mid-60s for Sunday morning with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny on Sunday.

The biggest hazards this weekend will be along the coast in the form of a dangerous rip current threat and hazardous boating conditions.

The risk of rip currents will be high at area beaches this weekend. It is best to just stay out of the water, but always swim near a lifeguard and never alone.

A small craft advisory is in place for boaters through this evening. Today seas will be running at 5 to 7 feet with the winds breezy out of the north at 10 to 15 knots.

The warmth and higher humidity will return for the start of the new work and school. While it won’t be as hot as it was for the end of October, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s during the afternoons to start the week.

There could be a few showers on Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be in the middle to upper 60s.

TROPICAL UPDATE

No new development is expected in the tropics over the next 5 to 7 days.

The next name on the list is Sebastian.

Hurricane season wraps up at the end of November.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.

Get the Spectrum News 13 app for iOS or Android

for iOS or Android Tap "Submit Content" at the bottom of the app menu

Remember to include your name and location