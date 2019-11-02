NATIONWIDE – Nestle has issued a recall of some of its ready-to-bake refrigerated cookie dough products because they could contain pieces of rubber.

Nestle recalls Toll House Cookie Dough products

Products could contain pieces of rubber

Affected products have certain batch codes

The recall includes certain Nestle Toll House cookie dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped packages that were sold in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Affected products have batch codes beginning with 9189 through those beginning with 9295. Batch codes can be found on the products packaging after the "use or freeze-by" date.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

Nestle decided to recall the products after "receiving reports of food-grade pieces of rubber in some of the products," according to a statement from Nestle.

No injuries or illnesses requiring medical treatment have been reported.

Nestle Toll House Morsels, Nestle Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches and Nestle Toll House Edible Cookie Dough are not included in the recall.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should throw them out. Anyone with question about the recall should call Nestle customer support at 1-800-681-1676, which is available 24/7.