ORLANDO, Fla. — Starting Saturday, the Florida Rights and Restoration Coalition is kicking off a bus tour in Orlando to register ex-felons to vote and raise awareness about a fund help people pay off fines and fees associated with their convictions.

Those restitution fees are at the center of a legal battle.

It's a restriction that could keep thousands away from the ballot box in 2020.

But last month, a U.S. District Judge issued a preliminary injunction ruling that the state could not stop people with prior felony convictions from voting based on unpaid financial dues-- if they truly couldn't afford it.

The FRRC is going to 23 cities across Florida and will end back here in Orlando at the close of the month.