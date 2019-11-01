ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman was arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to travel with a loaded gun at Orlando International Airport, according to Transportation Security Administration.

Tania Maria Gonzalez, 30, was arrested by the Orlando Police Department after TSA agents intercepted a firearm in her bag at security checkpoint, according to Gonzalez’s arrest affidavit.

According to Orlando Police, Gonzalez does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon in any state. She has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, a third-degree felony.

Gonzalez’s arrest affidavit said Orlando Police responded to a TSA screening checkpoint lane around 7:38 p.m. after an agent saw the “profile of a firearm” in Gonzalez’s bag.

A police sergeant then looked through the bag and saw a firearm inside of it, described in the report as a “Cobra Denali 380 semi auto handgun.”

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun had a magazine with two rounds, with one in the chamber.

. @TSA at @MCO says they’re seeing more and more guns in people’s luggage year after year. In 2018 they confiscated 123, and this year they’ve already found 76. A woman was arrested here yesterday for bringing a loaded gun in her luggage. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/9fQ9WCIfay — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) November 1, 2019

Gonzalez told an officer the bag and firearm belonged to her, and that she allegedly forgot she had the firearm in the bag.

She was then transported to OPD’s office at MCO, in which police found that Gonzalez does not have a concealed weapon permit after they searched a database, according to her affidavit.

Gonzalez was booked then booked into Orange County Jail.

According to TSA, agents stopped 10 guns in October at MCO, saying the agency has been intercepting a record number of guns at security checkpoints. To date this year, 76 have been confiscated.