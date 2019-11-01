NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities in Pasco County said an 18-year-old student posted Instagram messages looking for someone to kill a school staff member.

Nicholas Godfrey has been charged, jailed

Investigators say he admitted to sending messages

Nicholas Godfrey has been charged with attempt to solicit murder, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

In an arrest report, investigators said Godfrey sent a message that said, "I need a guy who could kill someone" and suggested he would give $100,000 "for the victim's head."

The message was sent to a student at Fivay High School.

"This individual may've thought it was funny, may have thought they were committing a joke," said Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco while speaking to assembled media Friday. "This is not a joke. You're dealing with people's lives."

In addition, Nocco said Godfrey's parents were unaware of what their son was doing on social media.

"The parents were shocked 'cause they had no idea, and that is another sad reality of what's going on," Nocco explained.

Godfrey was interviewed and admitted to the messages, deputies said.

Godfrey also wrote "No joke" on Instagram, according to authorities. However, according to Sheriff's Office Detective David Dacey, that's exactly what he told investigators he was doing.

"He did not have any clear direction, or I guess plan, as to follow through with this as he said, but more of he was joking around," Dacey said.

Later, Nocco reiterated that Godfrey's true intent didn't matter.

"It doesn't matter if somebody says 'I was joking,' it doesn't matter what their intent is — when you do it and you post it out there on social media you committed that crime," he said.

Pasco Schools Superintendent Kurt Browning expressed relief that Godfrey was caught, but also sadness at the entire situation.

"[Godfrey] [q]uite honestly has ruined his life by a simple threat on social media," Browning said.

Godfrey has been placed in jail. Browning said he would recommend that he be expelled from Fivay.

Nicholas Godfrey has been charged with attempt to solicit murder. (Pasco County Sheriff's Office)