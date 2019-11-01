OCALA, Fla. — State Road 200 is back open as an Ocala neighborhood is still in shock after Thursday's plane crash took the lives of the two people on board.

State Road 200 is back open Friday morning where the pilot tried to make an emergency landing and ended up clipping an SUV. The driver of the SUV is in stable condition.

Officials stated the Beechcraft Baron was leaving Ocala International Airport and heading west on a maintenance flight when something happened.

Investigators say the pilot tried to make an emergency landing on State Road 200 in front of Market Street at Heathbrook when it clipped the SUV.

A witnesses said he saw it teeter in the air and was afraid to think what would have happened if it hit a building.

"It could've been a lot worse than what it was, you know. I feel bad for the two people on board that lost their lives. A lot of other people could've lost their lives if he would've hit the apartment building. It could've been very scary," said Ocala resident Saul Quinones.

State Road 200 was shut down for hours as National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA began their investigation.

Andy Chan, COO Right Rudder Aviation, say it could take a year before the final report of the crash is published.

Officials say in the plane's last transmissions, they heard no mayday call and are not sure what went wrong.