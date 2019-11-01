LONGWOOD, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is working to make one Longwood intersection safer. Crews have installed what FDOT calls “escape lanes” — giving drivers stopped on a railroad track a way to get off if the SunRail is dangerously close.

FDOT installs "escape lanes" in Longwood

They're an escape route for drivers stuck on railroad tracks

Project costs $1.4 million

Read more traffic headlines here

Here are five things to know about the "escpare lanes".

1. The “Escape Lanes” are installed at N. Ronald Reagan Boulevard where the SunRail tracks cross.

2. The lanes allow drivers stuck on the tracks to move out of the way of a train.

3. The SunRail has had at least three crashes at this intersection and dozens of vehicle strikes overall since starting in 2014.

4. The project cost $1.4 million and includes the escape lanes, repaving, re-striping, and a bike lane.