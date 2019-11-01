NATIONWIDE — Beto O'Rourke is dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

The former congressman from Texas made the announcement Friday afternoon in a post on Medium titled "Thank you." in which he said his "campaign doesn't have the means to move forward successfully."

He and fellow Texan Julián Castro were struggling to qualify for the fifth Democratic debate , set for November 20 in metro Atlanta. In order to qualify, they would need to reach 3% in a minimum of four Democratic National Committee-approved polls, or in the early-voting states of South Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, or Nevada.

Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively.



In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee. https://t.co/8jrBPGuX4t — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 1, 2019

"Our campaign has always been about seeing clearly, speaking honestly, and acting decisively. In that spirit: I am announcing that my service to the country will not be as a candidate or as the nominee," the Democratic candidate announced in a Twitter post Friday afternoon.

O'Rourke came out aggressively against assault-style rifles in the wake of a mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso, where 22 people were killed at a Walmart in August.

"Hell, yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47," he firmly declared during the third Democratic debate, which took place just a month earlier. He had temporarily suspended his campaign after the shooting to focus on comforting his community.

He blamed President Donald Trump for spreading hate, and when asked during an appearance on MSNBC if he thought Trump was a white supremacist, he replied, "he is."

Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was “born for this.” I don’t think so! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

"And at this moment of truth for our country, we laid bare the cost and consequence of Donald Trump: the rise in hate crimes, the terror attack in El Paso, the perversion of the Constitution, the diminished standing of the United States around the world. But we also made clear the common responsibility to confront him, to hold him accountable and ensure that he does not serve another term in office," O'Rourke wrote on Medium.

In 2018, O'Rourke rose to prominence in a tight Senate race against Republican Ted Cruz. He's previously said he wouldn't run for the Senate again.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.