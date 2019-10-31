WASHINGTON — House members are scheduled to vote Thursday on a resolution that should formalize the rules for the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

A House vote for rules on impeachment

Vote expected to be along party lines

GOP says Dem-run process has been secretive and tilted

And the vote is expected to be largely along party lines.

There was no doubt that the Democratic-controlled body would approve the eight pages of procedures on Thursday, with each side likely to lose a handful of defectors, if any.

"At least we are going to have some procedural stuff that will be fair to the president and people will have the opportunity to see this for exactly what it is," said Chris Ingram, Spectrum News Republican Political Analyst.

Republicans have stressed that the Democratic-run process has been secretive and tilted against them. Democrats say their plan follows how impeachment efforts against Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton were run.

The investigation is focused on Trump’s efforts to push Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political opponents by withholding military aid and an Oval Office meeting craved by the country’s new president.

It is likely to take weeks or more before the House votes on whether to actually impeach Trump. If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate would hold a trial to decide whether to remove him from office.

Both parties’ leaders were rounding up votes as Thursday’s roll call approached, with each side eager to come as close to unanimity as possible.

Republicans said a solid GOP “no” vote would signal to the Senate that the Democratic push is a partisan crusade against a president they have never liked. McCarthy, R-Calif., said he’s unaware of any Republican even “leaning toward voting for it.”

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., a moderate who some thought might be open to backing the Democratic rules, said he would oppose them. He complained about the secrecy that Democrats have used and said he had not been pressured by GOP leaders or Trump, with whom he had a drink at a Republican fundraiser Tuesday night.

“You really can’t roll back the clock” from the time the investigation began last month, Upton said.

Democrats were also hoping to demonstrate solidarity from their most liberal elements to their most moderate members. They argued that GOP cohesion against the measure would show that Republicans are blindly defending Trump, whatever facts emerge.

"The Republicans at every turn are going to try and discredit and go after these individuals," said Spectrum News Democratic Analyst Ana Cruz. "But the American public is smart and I encourage them to watch these proceedings."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.