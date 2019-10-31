CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Another major tech expansion is coming to Charlotte.

The company started with one UNCC professor and two students

Stratifyd is announcing a 200-job, multi-million dollar expansion. The company develops artificial intelligence, machine learning technology.

It all grew out of a research project between one University of North Carolina Charlotte professor and two students. Now, it’s become the Queen City’s fastest-growing tech company.

Mayor Vi Lyles announced Thursday morning the 200 jobs will fill a new 30,000 square foot office in the Freemore West opportunity zone.

This latest jobs announcement means more than 7,900 new jobs have been announced in Charlotte over the past year. The Stratifyd CEO and founder pointed to the growing workforce and ability to work with the university system as being a main draw.

"There's a big pool of talent that companies like Stratifyd can leverage and build into our workforce. We're working very closely with the business development group to contribute to education and future workforce training for us," CEO Derek Wang said.

He also announced Stratifyd is investing 1 percent of next year’s topline revenue into AI education in Charlotte.