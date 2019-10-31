Ten finalists from across the country battled it out in 43North’s competition for $5 million in investments. On Wednesday, the 2019 winner was announced.

Strayos, which serves mining and construction companies with underground mapping, won the grand prize of $1 million.

These seven other companies won $500,000 each:

Circuit Clinical

GroupRaise

Peanut Butter

PocketSuite

Rally

Robodub

WhoseYourLandlord

“We are looking to call Buffalo home, our permanent home, and to start this new chapter here,” said Ravi Sahu, Strayos founder and CEO.

Sahu plans to hire at least 12 new positions in Buffalo and utilize the University at Buffalo, which is top ranked for geoscience engineers.

“We’ll be using the million dollars to hire more geoscience engineers, scale up sales, marketing operations team, to start the acceleration team for different parts of the country and worldwide,” he said.

Strayos now speaking about his win. The company is like Google Maps but beneath the Earth’s surface @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/dQL19WMDT9 — Jeannie McBride (@jeanniemcbride_) October 31, 2019

Alex Gress, president of 43North, says in the past six years of the competition, 600 jobs have been created and the companies aren’t just here for investment dollars.

“They want something from our community. They want to work with partnership, they want talent,” said Gress.

Strayos, which is based in St. Louis, will move their company to Buffalo in January.