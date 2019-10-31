OCALA, Fla. — Two people were killed Thursday after a small plane clipped an SUV and crashed just off a busy state highway near a shopping center off Interstate 75 in Ocala.

Ocala Police are asking people to avoid the area of Southwest College Road, also known as State Road 200, near the Marketstreet at Heathbrook shopping center, which is right near the interstate.

The plane, a Beechcraft Baron, was taking off for a maintenance flight but ran into trouble, police said. As the pilot tried to land the plane on S.R. 200 in front of the shopping center, it clipped a gold SUV and crashed on the side of the roadway.

The two people aboard the plane were killed, police said. The person inside the SUV incurred minor injuries. None of their identities have been released.

A witness who contacted us said they saw the plane hit a Toyota SUV, land hard on the sidewalk and burst into flames.

Pictures sent to us from someone at the site show firefighters spraying water on a smoldering wreck just off the street, with police blocking the roadway.

Another eyewitness who said they work in the area tells us it appeared that power lines were down. They said there were black scorch marks on the roadway, and there was a burning pile of metal on the side of the road.

IMPORTANT



PLEASE AVOID THE AREA OF SW COLLEGE ROAD/SR 200 near Chedders and Marketstreet at Heathbrook all north and south bound traffic will be shut down due to an aircraft accident.



AVOID THE AREA if AT ALL possible. — Ocala Police Dept (@ocalapd) October 31, 2019

Florida Department of Transportation officials urged motorists to be prepared for traffic delays in the area "for an unknown length of time."

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Marion County Sheriff's deputies were at the scene providing traffic control. They urged motorists to seek alternate routes.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.