ORLANDO, Fla. — A Winter Garden woman has filed a lawsuit against the man accused of fatally punching her husband and the restaurant where the attack happened in June.

Miller’s Ale House failed to protect patron, suit says

Benjamin Hernandez Jr. charged with manslaughter

Suit: Workers did nothing amid "threatening exchange"

Barbara Srinivasan’s suit, filed in Orange-Osceola Circuit Court on October 18, seeks $30,000 from suspect Benjamin Hernandez Jr. and Miller’s Ale House.

The lawsuit claims that Hernandez was clearly intoxicated when he inserted himself in a dispute between Barbara Srinivasan and her husband on June 4 at the Miller’s Ale House at 8123 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in the Four Corners area near Kissimmee.

“It was apparent that Hernandez was intoxicated based on his behavior and his slurring of words,” the suit says.

Hernandez used a racial slur against Srikanth "Shrik" Srinivasan before punching him. Srikanth fell backward and hit his head on the floor, sustaining a fatal injury.

The suit says restaurant workers, including a bartender who was just a few feet away, “heard and saw the entirety of the threatening exchange and violent attack and did nothing to intervene either physically or verbally or by asking other employees to help.”

A message to a Miller’s Ale House executive wasn’t immediately returned.

Restaurant workers did nothing to protect Srinivasan and prevent Hernandez from leaving the restaurant after the attack, the lawsuit alleges. Patrons kept him there before Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.

Hernandez, 28, was later charged with manslaughter. His trial is set to begin on February 20.

In an interview captured at the scene on a deputy’s camera, Hernandez acknowledged he got involved in the couple’s dispute because Srikanth Srinivasan was being disrespectful and needlessly aggressive with his wife.

“I hit him. I didn’t attack him,” Hernandez said. “I hit him once and that was it.”

Srinivasan, 51, was airlifted to Osceola Regional Medical Center in critical condition. A neurologist there opted against surgery, saying Srinivasan was “clinically brain dead.”

He died June 5.