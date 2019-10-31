ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Conversations exploring the Tampa Bay Rays' split-season idea with Montreal may be intensifying.

Rays fans were shocked this summer, and not too happy, to hear about a plan approved by Major League Baseball that would allow the team to pursue splitting its season between St. Petersburg and Montreal.

In order to explore the split season idea, the Rays need the city to allow them to open up the use agreement that bounds the team to play its home games at Tropicana Field through 2027.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Mayor Rick Kriseman said the formal request has not been put into writing as of yet but that the team has asked for permission to pursue splitting home games between Tropicana Field and Montreal.

Both the Rays and Mayor Kriseman's office said negotiations are ongoing.

The St. Petersburg city council would have to approve any agreement allowing the team to begin talks to play anywhere other than the Trop before 2028.