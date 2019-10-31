ORLANDO, Fla. — Lyft is offering half-off rides for Orlando voters this Election Day.

Election Day is November 5, 2019

The discount is a part of the company's "Get Out to Vote" initiative , Lyft announced in a news release, making it easier for voters to get to the polls on November 5.

To obtain the discount, use the code "VOTEMCO19" while using the Lyft app.

Riders will received 50 percent off — up to $5, according to the company — to polling locations in Orlando.

“Lyft believes every voice is important, and we’re excited to help make them heard," said Yun Ling, Lyft Central Florida General Manager.