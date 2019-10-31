BUNNELL, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a preliminary investigation into Bunnell’s denial of a controversial, church-run cold-weather shelter in a single-family subdivision in June, the city announced Thursday.

Bunnell rejected church's request for shelter

Sheltering Tree operated on residential land

Feds can review discriminatory zoning decisions

Federal authorities also asked Bunnell to allow the First United Methodist Church's Sheltering Tree - the only cold-weather shelter of its kind in Flagler County — to open during this winter if temperatures fall to 40 degrees or below.

The shelter operated for 11 years at 205 North Pine Street until the city required an exemption earlier this year because the land is designated for single-family residential.

The church requested permission but was denied by the Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board and by the Bunnell City Commission.

Shelter supporters pledged to contact the DOJ for help.

The agency’s investigation is authorized under the land-use provisions of the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000.

The act, also known as RLUIPA, is designed to prevent religious discrimination through zoning and land-use decisions.

The City of Bunnell said in a statement that the DOJ’s investigation “is preliminary in nature, and that they have made no determination as to whether there has been a violation of RLUIPA by the City.”

“The Bunnell City Administration is fully committed to cooperating with the United States Department of Justice in its investigation and looks forward to a swift and satisfactory resolution of the matter,” the statement added.