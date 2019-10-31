ORLANDO, Fla. — Professional chefs added their culinary skills to those of Howard Middle School students Wednesday in a "cook-off" event promoting healthy eating and the fight against childhood obesity.

The chefs, along with 100 students grouped into 9 teams, came together at Orlando Health as part of the American Heart Association's "Kids Cook with Heart" program to prepare a turkey burger with sides.

Over the past five weeks, the students have been learning kitchen skills to prepare for Wednesday's big event.

“Create something from nothing," said American Heart Association Executive Director Lasonia Landry. "It’s really exciting and to see them today. Excited and eating avocado and ground turkey and making these sliders.”

