History was made in Houston Wednesday — for the first time ever, the Washington Nationals won a World Series , and so did Benjamin’s former student athlete from Lake Howell High.

Benjamin witnessed his former baseball player Dave Martinez — who is now Manager of the Washington Nationals — develop at Lake Howell High School .

“The first practice you could just see the talent that Dave possessed," Benjamin said. "Very skilled player — apparently he had some good training coming up.”

Martinez was a stand out for Lake Howell in 1982 as a first baseman, center-fielder, and pitcher. His high school teammate and best friend Billy Stripp remembers the “wow” factor Martinez brought to practice and games each day.

“He just threw it different — it made a different noise," Stripp recalled. "It was a Randy Johnson type. The grass would just split when he threw to third.”

After Lake Howell, Martinez had a brief stint at Valencia College as well, but he only attended the school for about a year. Martinez then began his professional career after being drafted by the Chicago Cubs.

Benjamin always knew Martinez was a special talent on the field, but never imagined his former ball player becoming a coach or manager. That caught him by surprise.

“At that level, you know, you think he is a great athlete," Benjamin said. "I sincerely believed he (would) play professional baseball, but as far as the managerial portion of it, I never imagined it."

At Lake Howell, Martinez wore the number 19, which the school retired. According to Stripp, Martinez now wears the number four to honor his four children.