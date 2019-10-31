ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — A sinkhole may be filled in, but condominium owners in Altamonte Springs are still not allowed into their homes.

Engineers hope filling it in will keep the hole from getting bigger

Engineers still need to determine if the unit at the Royal Arms Condominiums at 536 Orange Drive is safe and only then will the power be restored and condo owners and renters can return to the 16 units that were evacuated Tuesday night.

"I grabbed documents, shoes, things (like) T-shirts and jeans and of courses my family pictures," said Halina Kaliciak, one of those told to leave.

Crews spent Wednesday filling in the sinkhole with dirt. Engineers hope filling it in will keep the hole from getting bigger.

Steel piles may have to be placed underneath the building along with some deeper compaction to better stabilize the ground, but that could take some time.

Experts say the area is known for sinkholes.

"There are ancient sinkholes in this area and when they did development they kind of rearranged the land and built some of these buildings on top of those paleo-features," said Byron Anderson with Structural Engineer and Inspection Inc.

A representative for the condominiums told Spectrum News 13 the insurance company could also work with the homeowners to offset some of the costs of having to find another place to stay.

Most of those evacuated are staying with family and friends and the American Red Cross helped 13 people find lodging at nearby hotels.