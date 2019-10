ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud High School teacher was arrested on a charge of child abuse-simple battery after an incident with a student, police say.

Jason Parks was booked into the Osceola County Jail on Wednesday after a follow-up investigation by a school resource officer, St. Cloud Police said.

The details of the incident weren't released, but police said the officer determined that Parks "battered a student."

No other information was immediately available.